Wildcat Resources Issues New Performance Rights

December 02, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Wildcat Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of over three million performance rights as part of an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities are set to bolster the company’s strategic goals and employee alignment without being listed on the ASX. This move reflects Wildcat’s commitment to motivating its workforce and enhancing shareholder value.

