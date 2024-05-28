News & Insights

Wildcat Resources Issues New Employee Incentives

May 28, 2024 — 04:17 am EDT

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Wildcat Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 2,271,580 ESS Performance Rights as unquoted equity securities, which will be effective from May 28, 2024. These securities are part of an employee incentive scheme and will not be quoted on the ASX.

