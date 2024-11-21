News & Insights

Wildcat Resources Bolsters Audit Committee Amid ASX Compliance

November 21, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Wildcat Resources Ltd. (AU:WC8) has released an update.

Wildcat Resources Ltd. is actively working towards compliance with ASX Listing Rule 12.7 by enhancing its audit committee. The company has appointed Fiona Van Maanen, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in corporate governance, as an independent non-executive director and chair of the audit committee. Wildcat is committed to further strengthening its board with suitable independent directors by early 2025.

