Wildcat Petroleum Reports Financial Growth and Strategic Moves

Wildcat Petroleum Plc has reported a significant improvement in its financial position for the year ending June 2024, with current assets nearly doubling and a reduced loss before taxation. The company has made strategic inroads in South Sudan by securing agreements with local authorities and companies for potential oil asset acquisitions, positioning itself strongly in the petroleum sector. Additionally, Wildcat successfully raised £156,000 through a share placement to support its future endeavors.

