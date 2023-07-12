News & Insights

Markets
CNSL

Wildcat Capital Supports Consolidated Communications' Strategy As Standalone Public Entity

July 12, 2023 — 07:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wildcat Capital Management LLC, which beneficially owns approximately 2.6% of the outstanding shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), said it supports the company's current strategic trajectory and firmly believes in CNSL's value as a standalone public entity.

Wildcat Capital sent a letter to the Special Committee of CNSL's Board of Directors regarding its significant concerns with the non-binding takeover offer, dated April 12, 2023, from Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

In its letter, Wildcat urged the Special Committee to not pursue an offer that it believes significantly undervalues CNSL's equity by a factor of 3.5x. Wildcat believes that any offer for the Company that the Special Committee recommends should be no lower than $14.00 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNSL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.