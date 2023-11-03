News & Insights

Markets
CNSL

Wildcat Capital Opposes Consolidated Communications' Deal With Searchlight & British Columbia

November 03, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Wildcat Capital Management LLC, which beneficially owns approximately three million shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), issued a letter to the company's Board of Directors opposing the company's proposed transaction with affiliates of Searchlight Capital Partners, L.P. and British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

Wildcat, said in its letter that it believes the takeover offer severely undervalues Consolidated Communications' equity. Wildcat believes CNSL merits an enterprise value of approximately $4 billion, representing nearly a 30% premium to the $3.1 billion enterprise value implied by the proposed transaction at $4.70 per share.

Wildcat continues to believe in the strategic value of the assets assembled by CNSL and the Company's strong potential as a standalone entity, and called for CNSL to terminate the agreement if a higher price cannot be negotiated.

Wildcat plans to vote its shares against the proposed transaction, and urges CNSL's stockholders to do the same

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNSL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.