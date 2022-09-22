Wild horses face unruly storms as Fiona nears Canada's east coast

By mid-Thursday, Fiona was located about 1,800 km (1,118 miles) to the south-southwest of Halifax, capital of Canada's Nova Scotia province.

Off the coast of Nova Scotia is the Sable Island National Park Reserve, a narrow strip of dunes and grasslands managed by Parks Canada. Here roam some 500 Sable Island Horses alongside the world's biggest breeding colony of grey seals.

All scheduled flights for visitors have been canceled while a small a team of officials prepared to shelter in place on the island, with team members been busy securing materials and equipment to minimize possible damage, Parks Canada representative Jennifer Nicholson said.

But the horses, which are not indigenous to the sandbar and are believed to have been brought by European sailors in the 18th century, have practically no natural cover on the isle.

"Over the last two centuries, the horses of Sable Island have adapted remarkably well to their environment. During inclement weather the horses act instinctively and seek shelter in groups in the lee of the dunes for protection," Nicholson said.

Fiona could be a "little stronger" than 2019's hurricane Dorian, Robichaud said. Dorian slammed though Halifax as an intense post-tropical storm, knocking down trees, cutting power, and blowing over a large construction crane.

Environment Canada has issued a storm alert for much of Atlantic Canada, along with parts of Quebec, Canada's second most populous province.

