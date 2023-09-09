Wild comedy 'Poor Things' wins top prize at Venice Festival

By Crispian Balmer

VENICE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - "Poor Things", a gothic, sex-charged comedy directed by Greece's Yorgos Lanthimos, won the prestigious Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday.

Starring Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo, the British-made film wowed festival-goers with its zany story of a woman reanimated after suicide by a mad doctor who replaces her brain with that of her unborn baby.

Childlike but with an adult's body, Stone's character Bella Baxter grows increasingly independent and excited by her sexual experimentations as she undertakes a voyage of self-discovery through a surreal version of 19th century Europe.

"The central character is Bella Baxter, an incredible creature, and she would not exist without Emma Stone, another incredible creature," said Lanthimos, whose previous films include "The Favourite" amd "The Lobster".

The top acting awards at the festival went to two U.S. stars -- Cailee Spaeny, who played the former wife of Elvis Presley in the biopic "Priscilla", and Peter Sarsgaard, who featured in the gritty family drama "Memory".

The runner-up Silver Lion award went to "Evil Does Not Exist", an enigmatic, rural drama directed by Japan's Ryusuke Hamaguchi-- the only Asian entry among the 23 films competing for the main prize.

STRIKE ACTION

Saturday's ceremony wrapped up the 11-day movie marathon, which drew an array of top films to Venice, but far fewer stars than normal as a long-running Hollywood actors' strike prevented many A-listers from coming to promote their work.

Actors and writers are demanding that streaming sites and film studios improve their contracts and impose curbs on the use of artificial intelligence.

Collecting his award, Sarsgaard said AI had to be curbed, warning that the issue had implications that went far beyond Hollywood.

"This holy experience of being a human will be handed over to the machines and the eight billionaires who own them. So if we lose that battle in the strike, our industry will be the first of many to fall," he said.

Best director went to Italy's Matteo Garrone for "Me Captain", another grippingmigrant movie, which follows two teenagers from Senegal as they cross Africa hoping to reach Europe. The young star of the film, Seydou Sarr, won the award for best emerging actor or actress.

Best screenplay went to Guillermo Calderon and Pablo Larrain for the script of "El Conde", a satirical film about Chilean dictator General Augusto Pinochet.

FACTBOX-When is Venice Film Festival 2023 and what can we expect? L8N3A247U

Luc Besson makes emotional return to Venice with 'Dogman' movie L8N3AC5BC

Make-up artist explains thinking behind Bradley Cooper nose L8N3AE0CT

Israeli-Iranian movie filmed undercover to avoid suspicion L8N3AF08N

Woody Allen hails "very lucky life" as he presents 50th film L8N3AG2S9

Elvis was 'the love of my life', Priscilla tells Venice L8N3AG310

Japan's Hamaguchi revives himself with dark nature film L8N3AG2S1

Harrowing migrant drama puts spotlight on Europe border cruelty L8N3AH3W5

Ava DuVernay makes history with Venice premiere of 'Origin' L8N3AI496

Migrants not just numbers, Italian director says in Venice film L8N3AJ3DA

Transgender film looks to win hearts and minds in conservative Poland L8N3AK3J1

Actors' strike stalks Venice film festival from start to end L8N3AK3WV

(Reporting by Crispian Balmer and Roberto Mignucci; Editing by Clelia Oziel)

((crispian.balmer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.