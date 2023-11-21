Wild $40,000 Sports Parlay Pays Out $1.5M Profit After Travis Kelce Loses To Big Brother Jason In Monday Night Football

In the world of sports betting, parlays continue to be a popular bet, often coming with huge payouts.

Here's a look at a huge 13-team parlay made by a bettor that cashed out Monday night.

What Happened: One bettor was likely watching the Monday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles with more interest than usual.

Monday's game, which aired on Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) unit ESPN, was a rematch of Super Bowl LVII. The game featured the battle of the Kelce brothers once again, with older brother Jason Kelce playing center for the Eagles and younger brother Travis Kelce playing tight end for the Chiefs.

A bettor known as @marco_parlay on Twitter placed a 13-leg parlay with DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ:DKNG). For those unfamiliar with parlays, they’re a combo bet with all the betting items needing to be correct in order for a bet to pay out.

The 13-leg parlay included Michigan and Clemson winning their NCAAF matchups and the NBA items of the Los Angeles Clippers winning, the Toronto Raptors +20, San Antonio Spurs +18.5 and Detroit Pistons +15.5.

The majority of the parlay consisted of Week 11 National Football League (NFL) matchups. The NFL legs of the parlay were Cleveland Browns winning, Denver Broncos winning, Philadelphia Eagles +10, Las Vegas Raiders +25.5, Los Angeles Rams +10 and Arizona Cardinals +11.

The $40,000 bet came with a possible payout of $1,618,738.10, for a profit of $1,578,400.

On the parlay, the Cleveland Browns winning was one of the nail biters with the Browns winning their Week 11 matchup 13-10 with a game-winning field goal near the end of regulation.

The parlay included the Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football games, giving the bettor a chance to cash out and/or hedge his bets with only two games left to win the massive payout.

Prior to the final two legs, the bettor had a cash out option of $538,486.34, but chose to let the bet ride.

The Broncos defeated the Minnesota Vikings 21-20 in the Sunday Night Football contest.

With one game to go, the bettor was staring at a cash-out option of $1,123,599.81, but chose to let the bet ride on. The bettor did place a $500,000 wager on the Kansas City Chiefs -2 to hedge the bet, according to Action Network. This allowed the bettor to come away with a win with either side winning Monday night.

With the hedge, the bettor wagered a total of $540,000 and walked away with $1,578,400, profiting over $1 million.

Why It's Important: Monday night's game drew lots of attention thanks to the Super Bowl rematch, the element of brothers playing against each other, and the former report that Taylor Swift would be in attendance to watch the game.

Due to a rescheduled concert in South America, Swift did not attend the game.

Travis Kelce ended the night with seven receptions for 44 yards and one touchdown, continuing a trend of performing worse statistically in the games that Swift does not attend. The Chiefs, who hold a 4-0 record in the games Swift attends, were also likely wishing the singer would have come.

The game marked the first time in five matches against each other that older brother Jason Kelce saw his team come away with a win.

For the bettor featured above, he's likely happy that Swift didn't attend the game and the Eagles got the victory.

