WIIT SpA Secures Major Cloud Services Contract

October 21, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

WIIT SpA (IT:WIIT) has released an update.

WIIT SpA has secured a new five-year contract valued at 2.8 million euros to provide ERP Cloud services for a major company in the manufacturing sector. The client selected WIIT for its exceptional resilience and reliability, attributed to its Tier IV certified data centers, ensuring uninterrupted service even in critical scenarios. This deal highlights WIIT’s strong position in the European Cloud Computing market, particularly in high-security sectors.

