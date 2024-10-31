WIIT Secures Major Cloud Services Contract Renewal

WIIT SpA (IT:WIIT) has released an update.

WIIT S.p.A has successfully renewed a five-year contract valued at 2.6 million euros for Cloud and Cyber Security services with a major Italian multinational in the plastic materials sector. This renewal underscores WIIT’s reputation for providing robust and secure cloud solutions, enhancing their role as a strategic partner for the client’s evolving technological needs. With this contract, WIIT continues to strengthen its position in the European Cloud Computing market.

For further insights into IT:WIIT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.