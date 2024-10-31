WIIT Secures Major Cloud Services Contract Renewal

News & Insights

WIIT SpA (IT:WIIT) has released an update.

WIIT S.p.A has successfully renewed a five-year contract valued at 2.6 million euros for Cloud and Cyber Security services with a major Italian multinational in the plastic materials sector. This renewal underscores WIIT’s reputation for providing robust and secure cloud solutions, enhancing their role as a strategic partner for the client’s evolving technological needs. With this contract, WIIT continues to strengthen its position in the European Cloud Computing market.

