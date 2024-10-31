News & Insights

WIIT Secures Major Cloud and Cyber Security Contract

October 31, 2024 — 12:21 pm EDT

WIIT SpA (IT:WIIT) has released an update.

WIIT S.p.A. has secured a five-year contract, valued at approximately 2.6 million euros, to provide Cloud and Cyber Security services to a major manufacturing client, covering all global branches and migrating critical applications to the Cloud. The project emphasizes WIIT’s expertise in high-security private cloud solutions, leveraging Tier IV Data Centers in Italy and Germany.

