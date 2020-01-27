Wife of Canada's first coronavirus patient tests positive; 19 under investigation

The wife of Canada's first confirmed patient with the fast-spreading Wuhan coronavirus also has tested positive for it at an Ontario laboratory, and 19 other suspected cases in Canada are under investigation, public health officials said on Monday.
