Wienerberger ups full-year earnings forecast

Corrects revenue and EBITDA figures

VIENNA, July 27 (Reuters) - Austrian construction materials firm Wienerberger WBSV.VI increased its full-year outlook on Monday after second-quarter earnings came in better than expected due to a relatively quick recovery in demand.

The world's largest brickmaker now forecasts adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in a range of 460-480 million euros after previously expecting 440-480 million.

Second-quarter EBITDA came in at 150 million euros on sales of 847 million euros, the group said.

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; edited by Thomas Seythal)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 2530 1650 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.