Wienerberger sees operating profit at pre-crisis level this year

Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Austrian brickmaker Wienerberger on Wednesday said it expects its operating profit to return to pre-crisis levels in 2021, regardless of COVID-19 impact.

The group, which operates across Europe and North America, said it aims to achieve like-for-like earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 600 to 620 million euros ($729-753 million).

It said it expects to benefit in the medium term from governments' economic stimulus programs launched in the wake of the pandemic.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, it reported a 2% like-for-like rise in group EBITDA.

($1 = 0.8228 euros)

