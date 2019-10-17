Wienerberger expects further growth in Britain

Contributor
Kirsti Knolle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

Wienerberger, the world's largest brickmaker, is growing in Britain and expects the trend to continue after the country's exit from the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday.

VIENNA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Wienerberger WBSV.VI, the world's largest brickmaker, is growing in Britain and expects the trend to continue after the country's exit from the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday.

"We have very, very good earnings in England, and we continue to grow," Heimo Scheuch said at a conference in Vienna.

Britain, where the company employs nearly 1,000 staff at 14 production sites, is Wienerberger's largest single market.

Asked about the insecurities regarding Brexit, Scheuch said the company was very well prepared. "We are much more relaxed regarding Brexit than a year ago."

(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((kirsti.knolle@thomsonreuters.com; +43 1 53 11 22 55;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters