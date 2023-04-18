Wienerberger Baustoffindustrie (WBRBY) Declares $0.20 Dividend

Wienerberger Baustoffindustrie said on April 17, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.20 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.16 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 9, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 10, 2023 will receive the payment on May 22, 2023.

At the current share price of $4.52 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.37%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wienerberger Baustoffindustrie. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WBRBY is 0.05%, a decrease of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 40.86% to 367K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 74.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBRBY by 268.68% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Group holds 301K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 260K shares, representing an increase of 13.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WBRBY by 26.01% over the last quarter.

