Wienerberger 2019 core profit up 24%

Austria's Wienerberger on Wednesday reported a 24% increase in 2019 core profit thanks to strong demand for its bricks in its core markets, efficiency gains and revenue contributions from newly acquired companies.

The world's largest brickmaker said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 587 million euros ($637.95 million), topping its own forecast of up to 580 million.

Wienerberger said it would propose to increase its dividend to 0.60 euros per share from last year's 0.50 euros and that it is targeting an adjusted EBITDA of 625-645 million euros in 2020.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

