Wiener Stadtwerke wraps up purchase of EnBW's stake in EVN

ZURICH, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Vienna utility Wiener Stadtwerke has closed its purchase of EnBW's EBKG.DE 28.35% stake in Austrian energy group EVN EVNV.VI, EVN said on Wednesday, as the German company sheds assets to free up cash for its renewable push.

The deal, estimated to be worth around 800 million euros ($950 million) when announced in March, has met all regulatory requirements, EVN said. It gave no sale price.

"In view of the challenges and opportunities related to climate change and the system transformation towards a renewable and secure energy future, EVN, as a listed energy and environmental services provider, welcomes the involvement of Wiener Stadtwerke GmbH as a future shareholder," it said.

($1 = 0.8422 euros)

