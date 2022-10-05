Wieland to invest 80 mln euros to expand copper recycling in Germany

Germany’s Wieland Group, one of the world's largest producers of semi-finished copper products, said on Wednesday it will invest 80 million euros ($80 million) in a new copper recycling plant in Germany.

By using new technology and electrifying processing steps that are typically gas fired, Wieland said it will be able to further reduce its product carbon footprint.

In June 2022, Wieland also started building a copper recycling facility in Shelbyville in Kentucky in the United States with operations to commence by the end of 2023.

Wieland produced and sold about 748,000 tonnes of copper products in its 2020/21 financial year.

($1 = 1.0058 euros)

