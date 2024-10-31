Widgie Nickel Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Widgie Nickel Limited, trading under the ASX code WIN, has announced the quotation of 144 million fully paid ordinary securities. This move is part of previously announced transactions, aimed at bolstering the company’s market presence and capital. Investors interested in the evolving nickel market may find this development noteworthy.

For further insights into AU:WIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.