Widgie Nickel Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

October 31, 2024 — 06:18 am EDT

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Widgie Nickel Limited, trading under the ASX code WIN, has announced the quotation of 144 million fully paid ordinary securities. This move is part of previously announced transactions, aimed at bolstering the company’s market presence and capital. Investors interested in the evolving nickel market may find this development noteworthy.

