Widgie Nickel Expands with Butchers Creek Gold Acquisition

November 20, 2024 — 11:59 pm EST

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Widgie Nickel Limited, trading as WIN Metals, has successfully acquired the Butchers Creek Gold Project from Meteoric Resources, marking a strategic shift towards gold exploration and development in Western Australia. This acquisition includes a substantial gold resource and complements WIN’s existing nickel and lithium assets, positioning the company for potential growth in the gold sector. The acquisition involves a mix of cash and shares, with additional payments contingent on future gold production milestones.

