Widgie Nickel Expands with Butchers Creek Gold Acquisition

Widgie Nickel Limited (AU:WIN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Widgie Nickel Limited, trading as WIN Metals, has successfully acquired the Butchers Creek Gold Project from Meteoric Resources, marking a strategic shift towards gold exploration and development in Western Australia. This acquisition includes a substantial gold resource and complements WIN’s existing nickel and lithium assets, positioning the company for potential growth in the gold sector. The acquisition involves a mix of cash and shares, with additional payments contingent on future gold production milestones.

For further insights into AU:WIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.