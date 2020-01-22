WIDER IMAGE-Some Kenyans say Chinese-built railway leaves them in the dust

The soporific buzz of bees fills the abandoned train station at Kiu, a two-hour drive from Kenya's capital Nairobi. Rusting rail sleepers lay on the grass outside; a slender snake slithers away after footsteps disturb his sunbaked snooze.
