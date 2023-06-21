News & Insights

WIDER IMAGE-After Roe v. Wade fell, this father-daughter duo left Texas to go on providing abortions

Credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN

June 21, 2023 — 06:00 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By Gabriella Borter
       ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico, June 21 (Reuters) - The day
Alan Braid opened his abortion clinic for business in
Albuquerque, New Mexico, last August, he looked out at a waiting
room full of patients fresh off trips from Texas, some with
suitcases in tow.
    Several months later, Dr. Braid's daughter Andrea Gallegos
drew a similar crowd to the opening of their abortion clinic in
Carbondale, Illinois, with patients arriving from far-flung
states to end pregnancies. 
    The father-daughter duo had their lives disrupted when on
June 24, 2022, a year ago this week, the U.S. Supreme Court
overturned Roe v. Wade and stripped away a nationwide right to
abortion.
    After the landmark ruling, 14 states banned most abortions.
Dozens of clinics closed, forcing patients to travel thousands
of miles to end pregnancies. These included clinics of Braid and
Gallegos in San Antonio, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. 
    Braid, an abortion provider since 1972, and Gallegos,
manager of their clinics, decided to uproot their families in
Texas to open the clinics in New Mexico and Illinois, two states
where abortion remains legal.
    After Roe, Reuters documented their days spent in airports
and weeks living out of suitcases. 
    Braid, 78, had fewer afternoons watching his grandchildren
play with the golf simulator in his garage, and Gallegos, 40,
missed taking her children to karate practice.
    Abortion has long been a politically divisive issue in the
U.S., with abortion opponents concerned about preserving life
from conception and abortion rights advocates standing for a
woman's bodily autonomy.
    A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in October 2022 showed 56% of
Americans support legal abortion in all or most cases.
    Braid and Gallegos faced angry protesters outside their
clinics, snubs from local contractors who oppose abortion and
the logistical hurdles of opening businesses hundreds of miles
away from their San Antonio homes.
    The undertaking was one few others pursued.
    Of the 27 new clinics that have opened in the past year in
states with permissive abortion laws, six are operated by
providers who moved from states that now ban abortion, according
to data collected by Middlebury College economics professor
Caitlin Myers. Two of those are Braid's.
    "I don’t think I ever really thought about quitting," said
Braid, who made national headlines when he defied Texas law in
September 2021 by performing an abortion on a patient who was
past six weeks pregnant.
    "My motivation," he said, "is to provide a safe place for
women to come who have made the decision to terminate their
pregnancy."
    
    DAUGHTER MOVING TO ILLINOIS
    Gallegos was in high school when she stumbled upon an
anti-abortion website that called her dad a murderer and listed
his work address. 
    She had grown up in awe of her father's
obstetrics-gynecology work. Becoming aware of the risk he faced
in choosing to provide abortions suddenly made that work seem
even more important.
    In 2020, she became executive administrator of Braid's
abortion clinics in San Antonio and Tulsa. She didn't want the
staff to know she was his daughter, but Braid could not wait to
tell everyone. 
    "It was great having her aboard," Braid said. "She’s very
passionate."
    The last year has put Gallegos' passion to the test. 
    In November, she launched the abortion clinic in Illinois,
one of the states that has become a destination for people
seeking to end pregnancies because of its protective laws and
central location. 
    In Illinois, abortion is legal until a fetus can survive
outside the womb, usually around 24 weeks of pregnancy, and
later if the patient's health is endangered.
    The one-story building with a blue roof in Carbondale has
drawn patients from Missouri to Florida, Gallegos said. Braid,
her father, is one of the doctors who work there. 
    She flies almost weekly to the new location, relying on
video calls to see her husband and children, ages 4, 6 and 18,
back in San Antonio.
    On one trip Reuters joined, she sat for hours on a grounded
plane in Oklahoma City as a tornado and hailstorm raged outside.
The flight made it to St. Louis in the middle of the night,
where she grabbed ramen from the hotel lobby and slept a few
hours before driving to work in Carbondale the next morning.
    In July, her family will leave Texas and move to Illinois.
The transition is bittersweet. Seeing her old home packed up and
having family and friends over for one last gathering made
Gallegos emotional, but she feels the excitement building for
the next chapter.
    “I know now more than ever that this is exactly where I was
supposed to be,” Gallegos said.

    FATHER MOVES TO NEW MEXICO
    In August, Braid handed an abortion pill to Caitlyn, a
19-year-old mother of two from Houston who had traveled to his
Albuquerque clinic. The sound of drilling from ongoing
renovations echoed as he gently explained how the pill would
work. 
    Caitlyn, a restaurant hostess, teared up recalling how
scared she had been on her flight to New Mexico, her first time
leaving Texas. She had not told her mother where she was going
because her mother opposed abortion. But Caitlyn was determined
to not have a third child.
    “It would just be way too much,” she said.
    It was the clinic's first week. An Oklahoma college student,
five weeks pregnant, had driven nine hours overnight to make her
appointment. A 32-year-old nurse from New Orleans was a day late
because of flight delays. 
    To open the clinic, Braid and his staff had to obtain new
medical licenses and move their families. During the building
renovation, some contractors who opposed abortion refused to
work with them, Braid said.
    Anti-abortion activists resented that New Mexico had become
a refuge for those seeking to end pregnancies. The state allows
abortion throughout pregnancy. 
    "It’s definitely not what you’d want your state to be known
for," said George Sieber, 61, as he protested outside a nearby
abortion clinic.
    Like his daughter, Braid spent months commuting from San
Antonio for work. But he, too, ultimately decided to leave
Texas. 
    In May, Braid and his wife moved into their home in New
Mexico. He plans to set up his golf simulator in the garage, to
be ready for his grandchildren when they visit.    

 (Reporting by Gabriella Borter
Additional reporting by Evelyn Hockstein
Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Howard Goller)
