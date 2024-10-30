WidePoint’s IT Authorities awarded over $1.7M in contracts

WidePoint (WYY) subsidiary IT Authorities has been awarded more than $1.7M in Cisco and Managed IT Services contracts. The contracts include Managed IT Services and Cisco solutions to: Three beverage distributors; A sports marketing firm; A child development and education outreach center; One of Florida’s most popular attractions and research centers; A data management firm; A new Cisco Enterprise Agreement valued at $300,000 to be recognized in Q4 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.