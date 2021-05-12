WidePoint (WYY) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

WidePoint Corporation WYY is slated to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 14.



For the first quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $25.45 million, indicating a 35.85% year-over-year plunge.



For the bottom line, the Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at 2 cents, implying a year-over-year decline of 80%.



Notably, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, the average surprise being 30%.



Let’s see how things have shaped up for this announcement.

Factors at Play

WidePoint’s quarterly revenues are likely to reflect benefits from the 2020 Census project, which is the largest managed mobility services project in the United States.



Material increases on other contracts are also expected to have continued throughout the quarter.



Deal wins, especially from government agencies, are expected to have been a positive for the company.



Moreover, strong demand for WidePoint’s higher-margin revenue streams, including revenues from its managed services business, might have driven growth in adjusted EBITDA during the first quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for WidePoint this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.



WidePoint currently has a Zacks Rank of 4 (Sell) and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Facebook, Inc. FB has an Earnings ESP of +1.25% and currently, a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CACI International CACI has an Earnings ESP of +4.86% and a Zacks Rank of 2, at present.



Apple Inc. AAPL has an Earnings ESP of +1.97% and a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.

