WidePoint (WYY) Soars 12.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

WidePoint WYY shares soared 12% in the last trading session to close at $6.36. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 6% gain over the past four weeks.

WidePoint is benefiting from its strong position as a 2-time incumbent, FedRAMP authorized status, and strategic investments in high-impact initiatives like CWMS 3.0, DaaS, and MobileAnchor.

This information technology services provider is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.05 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -25%. Revenues are expected to be $39.47 million, up 14% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For WidePoint, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on WYY going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

WidePoint is part of the Zacks Computer - Services industry. PDF Solutions PDFS, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 0.7% higher at $28.5. PDFS has returned 25.5% in the past month.

For PDF Solutions, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.25. This represents no change from what the company reported a year ago. PDF Solutions currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

