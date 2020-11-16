WidePoint Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - WidePoint Corp. (WYY) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on November 16, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://irdirect.net/wyy/

To listen to the call, dial (844) 407-9500 (US) or (862) 298-0850 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 481-4010 (US) or (919) 882-2331 (International) with ID: 38150.

