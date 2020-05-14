Markets
WidePoint Q1 20 Earnings Conference Call At 4:30 PM ET

(RTTNews) - WidePoint Corp. (WYY) will host a conference call at 4:30 PM ET on May 14, 2020, to discuss Q1 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://irdirect.net/wyy/

To listen to the call, dial (844) 407-9500 (US) or (862) 298-0850 (International).

For a replay call, dial (877) 481-4010 (US) or (919) 882-2331 (International), Replay ID: 34584.

