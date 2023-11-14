WidePoint Corp. Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - WidePoint Corp. (WYY) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled -$0.91 million, or -$0.10 per share. This compares with -$0.54 million, or -$0.06 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $25.7 million from $25.3 million last year.

WidePoint Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$0.91 Mln. vs. -$0.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.10 vs. -$0.06 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $25.7 Mln vs. $25.3 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.