WidePoint awarded over $15.2M in contracts, renewals in Q3

WidePoint (WYY) was awarded approximately $15.2 million in contract awards and renewals during the third quarter of 2024. Jin Kang, WidePoint’s CEO, stated: “Q3 2024 confirms that each of WidePoint’s solution lines is gaining market momentum. We are proud that our offerings are being recognized by commercial and government enterprises as the preferred technology partner for managing and securing devices, staff and mobile environments. We are excited to see this momentum continuing through Q4 2024 and into 2025.” Highlights include: More than 39 contractual actions resulting in approximately $15.2 million in contract value; Approximately $3.2 million in commercial contracts; Approximately $12 million in government contracts; New orders for WidePoint’s MobileAnchor Derived Digital Credentials from federal defense and civilian agencies; Multi-year managed technology services contracts; Multiple commercial MMS contracts including leading transportation, insurance and healthcare companies; A major mobility management program for a new federal civilian agency client went live after months of implementation, marking the success of another strategic partnership

