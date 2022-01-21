WideOpenWest's (NYSE:WOW) earnings growth rate lags the 34% CAGR delivered to shareholders

WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) shareholders have seen the share price descend 11% over the month. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last three years have been very strong. In three years the stock price has launched 139% higher: a great result. It's not uncommon to see a share price retrace a bit, after a big gain. If the business can perform well for years to come, then the recent drop could be an opportunity.

Although WideOpenWest has shed US$159m from its market cap this week, let's take a look at its longer term fundamental trends and see if they've driven returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During three years of share price growth, WideOpenWest moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:WOW Earnings Per Share Growth January 21st 2022

We know that WideOpenWest has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on WideOpenWest's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that WideOpenWest rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 67% over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 34% over the last three years. Given the track record of solid returns over varying time frames, it might be worth putting WideOpenWest on your watchlist. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Even so, be aware that WideOpenWest is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 2 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

