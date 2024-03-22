WideOpenWest (WOW) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, WideOpenWest (WOW) reported revenue of $168.8 million, down 6.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.08, compared to -$0.15 in the year-ago quarter.

