WIDEOPENWEST Earnings Results: $WOW Reports Quarterly Earnings

WIDEOPENWEST ($WOW) posted quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, missing estimates of -$0.13 by $0.00. The company also reported revenue of $152,600,000, missing estimates of $155,703,115 by $-3,103,115.

WIDEOPENWEST Insider Trading Activity

WIDEOPENWEST insiders have traded $WOW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WOW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TERESA L ELDER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 42,650 shares for an estimated $217,782.

WIDEOPENWEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of WIDEOPENWEST stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

WIDEOPENWEST Government Contracts

We have seen $313,571 of award payments to $WOW over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

