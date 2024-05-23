News & Insights

Wide Open Agriculture Revamps Financial Outlook

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has announced amendments to its cash flow and financing facilities sections in the latest Appendix 4C. As a leading ASX-listed regenerative food and agriculture company in Australia, they are scaling up commercial production of their flagship plant-based protein, Buntine Protein®, while adhering to a ‘4 Returns’ framework to ensure comprehensive returns economically and socially.

