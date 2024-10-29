News & Insights

Wide Open Agriculture Prepares for Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, and emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation by voting either in person or by proxy. The company has made meeting documents available online and encourages shareholders to submit questions in advance. This meeting is crucial for shareholders to exercise their votes on key resolutions impacting their investments.

