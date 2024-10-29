Wide Open Agriculture Prepares for Annual General Meeting

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on November 28, 2024, and emphasizes the importance of shareholder participation by voting either in person or by proxy. The company has made meeting documents available online and encourages shareholders to submit questions in advance. This meeting is crucial for shareholders to exercise their votes on key resolutions impacting their investments.

For further insights into AU:WOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.