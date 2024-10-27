News & Insights

Wide Open Agriculture Optimizes Costs and Seeks Growth

October 27, 2024 — 09:58 pm EDT

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has implemented significant cost-reduction measures to bolster its capital and focus on commercializing its plant-protein products. The company is engaging with potential partners to increase the efficiency of its German production facility and is exploring strategic partnerships to reduce operational costs. Additionally, Wide Open Agriculture completed a share placement to raise further capital, receiving strong support from investors.

