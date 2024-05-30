Wide Open Agriculture Completes $7M Funding Round

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. has garnered $7 million in a fully subscribed placement, attracting investments from both institutional and sophisticated investors. Participants in the placement will receive additional options linked to their shares, subject to shareholder approval in an upcoming General Meeting. The company also has an open Priority Offer for eligible shareholders, aiming to raise up to $3 million under similar terms as the placement.

