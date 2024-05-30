News & Insights

Wide Open Agriculture Bolsters Finances and Refocuses

Wide Open Agriculture Ltd. (AU:WOA) has released an update.

Wide Open Agriculture Limited (WOA) recently raised $7 million from investors, reinforcing its financial stability and enabling the company to focus on its core business, Buntine Protein®, and related lupin-based food ingredients. The company has divested its ‘Dirty Clean Food’ business, signaling a strategic shift to operate mainly in a Business to Business model for global food manufacturers and to minimize its cash outflow. WOA’s board is confident in the company’s ability to meet its financial obligations, as evidenced by a successful capital raise and various accessible financial facilities.

