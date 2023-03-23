WIX

Wickes' profit falls 11% in 2022 as DIY demand softens

March 23, 2023 — 03:36 am EDT

Written by Yadarisa Shabong for Reuters ->

March 23 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Wickes Group WIX.L said on Thursday that its profit fell 11% in 2022 and its core sales in the first 11 weeks of 2023 were "moderately" behind the same period last year on lower demand for do-it-yourself products.

The company's adjusted profit before tax declined to 75.4 million pounds ($93 million), in line with its own expectations, for the year ended Dec. 31. ($1 = 0.8110 pounds)

