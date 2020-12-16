Wickes-owner Travis Perkins to return COVID-19 business rates relief

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Travis Perkins TPK.L said it would return business rates relief and job retention scheme money for its Wickes and Toolstation stores after it continued to see strong demand in the DIY market.

The company said on Wednesday the repayment of government assistance totalled 50 million pounds ($67 million).

It also said it delivered "robust" like-for-like sales growth across the group of 8.6% in October and November.

($1 = 0.7433 pounds)

