Wickes Group Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

Wickes Group (GB:WIX) has released an update.

Wickes Group PLC has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders. A comprehensive poll showed strong support for the board’s recommendations, with the majority of resolutions receiving over 90% approval. The company’s total shares in issue were recorded at 245,576,978, each with one vote, reflecting active shareholder involvement.

