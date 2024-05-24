News & Insights

Wickes Group Shareholders Approve All Resolutions

May 24, 2024 — 05:54 am EDT

Wickes Group (GB:WIX) has released an update.

Wickes Group PLC has successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with all proposed resolutions passed by shareholders. A comprehensive poll showed strong support for the board’s recommendations, with the majority of resolutions receiving over 90% approval. The company’s total shares in issue were recorded at 245,576,978, each with one vote, reflecting active shareholder involvement.

