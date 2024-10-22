News & Insights

Wickes Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Retail Sector

October 22, 2024 — 02:14 am EDT

Wickes Group (GB:WIX) has released an update.

Wickes Group PLC reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with Retail sales rising by 4.2% and overall group revenue seeing a 2.1% increase despite challenging market conditions. The company’s TradePro sector showed significant growth with a 16% increase in sales, highlighting the continued preference of local trade professionals for Wickes’ cost-effective offerings. Meanwhile, the Design & Installation division is showing signs of stabilization, with a slower decline in sales, positioning Wickes well for future growth.

