Wickes Group Reports Strong Q3 Growth in Retail Sector

Wickes Group (GB:WIX) has released an update.

Wickes Group PLC reported a strong third quarter for 2024, with Retail sales rising by 4.2% and overall group revenue seeing a 2.1% increase despite challenging market conditions. The company’s TradePro sector showed significant growth with a 16% increase in sales, highlighting the continued preference of local trade professionals for Wickes’ cost-effective offerings. Meanwhile, the Design & Installation division is showing signs of stabilization, with a slower decline in sales, positioning Wickes well for future growth.

For further insights into GB:WIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.