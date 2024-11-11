News & Insights

Wickes Group Reinforces Shareholder Alignment with Dividend Reinvestment

Wickes Group (GB:WIX) has released an update.

Wickes Group PLC recently announced that its interim cash dividend was reinvested through its Share Incentive Plan, resulting in the purchase of additional shares by a managerial figure, David Wood. This move reflects a continued commitment to align management interests with those of shareholders, an aspect that could pique the interest of investors monitoring insider activities. The reinvestment was conducted at a share price of 157.16p.

