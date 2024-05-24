Wickes Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Wickes Group (GB:WIX) has released an update.

Wickes Group PLC has recently announced the repurchase and subsequent cancellation of 44,521 of its own ordinary shares, with transaction prices ranging from 140.6 to 143.4 pence per share. This move is part of an ongoing buyback program, which has seen the company acquire over 14 million shares to date. Following the cancellation, Wickes’ total issued share capital will be reduced, resulting in 245,430,775 voting rights for remaining shareholders.

