Wickes Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Wickes Group plc has reported the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 50,318 of its own ordinary shares, as part of its share buyback program, at prices ranging between 146.0 to 147.6 pence per share. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back by the company to over 14 million. Following the cancellation, the company’s total issued share capital will be reduced, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

