News & Insights

Stocks

Wickes Group Advances Share Buyback Program

May 21, 2024 — 02:47 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Wickes Group (GB:WIX) has released an update.

Wickes Group plc has reported the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of 50,318 of its own ordinary shares, as part of its share buyback program, at prices ranging between 146.0 to 147.6 pence per share. This latest transaction brings the total number of shares bought back by the company to over 14 million. Following the cancellation, the company’s total issued share capital will be reduced, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:WIX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.