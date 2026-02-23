Wick Capital Sells $4.9 Million of GPIX, According to Latest SEC Filing

Key Points

Sold 94,359 shares of GPIX; estimated transaction value $4.94 million based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end position value changed by $5.23 million, reflecting both trading and price movements

Transaction represented 0.89% of 13F reportable AUM

Post-trade holding: 6,159 shares valued at $10.48 million

GPIX now represents 1.88% of reportable AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

On February 19, 2026, Wick Capital Partners, LLC disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 94,359 shares of Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX), an estimated $4.94 million transaction based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

According to an SEC filing dated February 19, 2026, Wick Capital Partners, LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ETF Trust - Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF by 94,359 shares. The estimated value of this trade was $4.94 million, based on the mean unadjusted close price for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The stake's quarter-end value shifted by $5.23 million, reflecting both the effect of trading and underlying price movements.

What Else to Know

The trade decreased GPIX's share of the fund's 13F AUM to 1.88% following the sell, down from 2.76% before the quarter.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSEMKT:ITOT: $130.53 million (23.4% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:VTI: $44.52 million (8.0% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVVB: $33.94 million (6.1% of AUM)

NYSEMKT:IVV: $26.26 million (4.7% of AUM)

BATS:GBXA: $21.75 million (3.9% of AUM)

As of February 19, 2026, shares were priced at $52.46, up 12.5% over the past year, outperforming the S&P 500 by 0.80 percentage points.

ETF Overview

Metric Value AUM $3.13 billion Price (as of market close February 19, 2026) $52.46 Dividend yield (TTM) 8.10% 1-year total return 12.48% Expense Ratio 0.29%

ETF Snapshot

Investment strategy focuses on tracking the S&P 500 while generating premium income through equity investments in benchmark constituents.

Portfolio composition maintains style, capitalization, and industry characteristics aligned with the S&P 500, providing diversified large-cap equity exposure.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, the vehicle offers investors a liquid, cost-efficient means to access U.S. equities with enhanced income potential; expense ratio details are not disclosed in the provided data.

The Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (GPIX) provides investors with diversified exposure to S&P 500 companies while seeking to enhance income through a premium strategy. With a robust 8.10% TTM dividend yield, the fund appeals to income-focused investors seeking equity market participation. The ETF's approach combines core index exposure with an income overlay, aiming to deliver competitive total returns and a strong yield profile within a single, liquid investment vehicle.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Wick Capital, a Pennsylvania-based investment advisory firm, recently sold approximately 94,000 shares of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Premium Income ETF (GPIX). Here’s what investors need to know about the ETF in question.

First off, GPIX is a core income ETF. That means that the fund aims to derive significant income from core stock positions — in this case, S&P 500 stocks. However, simply passing on the dividends alone from those core holdings wouldn’t deliver much income. After all, the S&P 500 sports a modest dividend of around 1.1%. To boost the fund’s yield, GPIX employs a covered call strategy by selling call options against its core equity holdings. Consequently, the fund pays a much larger amount of dividends, resulting in a divided yield of 8.1%.

While this strategy is appealing for income-oriented investors, there are some trade-offs. For one, the fund’s covered call strategy means that investors give up some upside potential. If the stock market experiences a sharp bullish move, the fund will miss out on some of those gains. In point of fact, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 over the last two years, generating a total return of 36% versus 39% for the benchmark index.

At any rate, income-seeking investors would still be wise to consider this ETF. Its hefty dividend yield, along with a competitive expense ratio of 0.29%, make it a viable choice for investors looking to combine S&P 500 stability with a significant income stream.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

