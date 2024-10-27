Wia Gold’s Drilling Efforts Yield Positive Results

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.

Wia Gold Limited reported promising drilling results from its Kokoseb Gold Project in Namibia, showcasing continued mineralization and potential resource growth. The company also made notable discoveries in its Bouaflé Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire, indicating high-grade gold intercepts. These developments highlight Wia Gold’s aggressive exploration efforts and strategic resource expansion.

