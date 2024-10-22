WIA Gold Sets Date for Annual Meeting in 2024

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.

WIA Gold Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for November 21, 2024, in West Perth, Australia. The meeting will cover key topics, including the company’s financial performance and a vote on the adoption of the Remuneration Report. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or through proxy voting.

For further insights into AU:WIA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.