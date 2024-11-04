News & Insights

WIA Gold Limited Plans Major Share Issue

November 04, 2024 — 06:08 pm EST

WIA Gold Limited (AU:WIA) has released an update.

WIA Gold Limited has announced plans to issue up to 200 million fully paid ordinary shares as part of a new securities placement, with the proposed issue date set for November 12, 2024. This move is likely to attract the attention of investors looking for opportunities in the gold sector, as the company seeks to bolster its financial position. The announcement could influence market perceptions and share valuations of WIA Gold Limited.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

